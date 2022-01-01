Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve fajita salad

Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Salad$12.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
More about Serranos
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad$11.95
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Salad$13.99
Fresh mixed greens, onions, sliced bell pepper, fresh avocados, tomatoes, croutons, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita.
More about Chilaquiles Factory

