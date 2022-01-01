Fajita salad in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve fajita salad
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Fajita Salad
|$12.99
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Fajita Salad
|$11.95