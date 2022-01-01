Fajitas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Serranos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
|Beef/Chicken Fajita for 2
|$36.00
Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Fajita Salad
|$12.99
|Fajita Omelette
|$13.99
More about Serranos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|Beef Fajita Enchiladas
|$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Burrito Fajita Pastor
|$13.99
|Burrito Fajita Steak
|$13.99
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|2 Fajitas
|$32.95
|Two Soft Fajita Tacos
|$12.95
|2 Fajitas w Shrimp
|$41.99
More about Chilaquiles Factory
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of Beef Fajita topped with chili gravy or Chicken Fajita topped with green sauce, rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
|Nachos Beef Fajitas
|$12.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and beef fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
|Queso Fajita Fries
|$11.99
French fries topped with cheese, chile con queso, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita