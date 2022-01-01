Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve fajitas



 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Beef/Chicken Fajita for 2$36.00
Legendary premium beef skirt steak and borracho chicken


 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajita Salad$12.99
Fajita Omelette$13.99


GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Beef Fajita Enchiladas$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole


 

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Fajita Pastor$13.99
Burrito Fajita Steak$13.99


 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Fajitas$32.95
Two Soft Fajita Tacos$12.95
2 Fajitas w Shrimp$41.99


FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Enchiladas$14.99
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of Beef Fajita topped with chili gravy or Chicken Fajita topped with green sauce, rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
Nachos Beef Fajitas$12.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, and beef fajita. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes.
Queso Fajita Fries$11.99
French fries topped with cheese, chile con queso, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita
