Flautas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve flautas
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Flautas
|$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Flautas
|$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Vegan Flauta a la carte
|$2.00
|Flautas (V)
|$13.99
Four deep-fried potatoes flautas. Served
with your choice of beans, white rice, lettuce tomatoes,
guacamole and cashew sour cream
|Flautas
|$13.99
4 Deep fried chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with red cabbage and queso fresco.