Flautas in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve flautas

Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
More about Serranos
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$12.00
Corn tortillas with chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans
More about Serranos
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Flauta a la carte$2.00
Flautas (V)$13.99
Four deep-fried potatoes flautas. Served
with your choice of beans, white rice, lettuce tomatoes,
guacamole and cashew sour cream
Flautas$13.99
4 Deep fried chicken flautas, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with red cabbage and queso fresco.
More about Chilaquiles Factory
Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine image

 

Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine

1540 Cypress Creek Rd,Ste 106, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas$8.99
(Choice of Chicken or Pork)
More about Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine

