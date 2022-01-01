Fried pickles in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve fried pickles
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Fried Pickles
|$10.99
A Texas favorite! Lightly breaded hand cut pickles fried golden brown.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Lucy's Fried Pickles
|$8.95
dill pickle spears, fried and served with ranch
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99