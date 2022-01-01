Fried rice in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve fried rice
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Side Fried Rice
|$4.99
A side order of fried rice - carrots, peas, onions and rice. Made with sesame oil and garlic.
|Combo Fried Rice
|$11.99
Your choice of two proteins, grilled and served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.
|Build a Fried Rice Bowl
|$10.49
Delicious fresh made fried rice to order. Far from basic, this dish includes peas, carrots, onions, fresh garlic, and flavors of sesame oil and soy sauce. Mixed with your choice of 1/2 a pound of protein.
Max's Fusion & Bar
800 W Whitestone blvd ste B-5, Cedar Park
|Side - Ginger-Infused Fried Rice
|$5.00
Ginger chicken broth infused rice, shiitake mushrooms, red onions
SUSHI
Sushi Fever
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park
|Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Side Fried Rice
|$8.00
|Kids Fried Rice
|$8.95
Seoulju Korean Kitchen
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.00
Kimchi fried rice topped with sunny side fried egg.
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
|L. Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.
|Zao's Egg Fried Rice
|$8.55
A simple fried rice with eggs and scallions. Gluten-free.
|Bowl Fried Rice
|$2.00
Amy’s China Cuisine
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190, Cedar Park
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$11.99