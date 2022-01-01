Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fried Rice$4.99
A side order of fried rice - carrots, peas, onions and rice. Made with sesame oil and garlic.
Combo Fried Rice$11.99
Your choice of two proteins, grilled and served in a special fried rice dish containing flavors of sesame oil, and garlic.
Build a Fried Rice Bowl$10.49
Delicious fresh made fried rice to order. Far from basic, this dish includes peas, carrots, onions, fresh garlic, and flavors of sesame oil and soy sauce. Mixed with your choice of 1/2 a pound of protein.
Item pic

 

Max's Fusion & Bar

800 W Whitestone blvd ste B-5, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side - Ginger-Infused Fried Rice$5.00
Ginger chicken broth infused rice, shiitake mushrooms, red onions
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$15.00
Side Fried Rice$8.00
Kids Fried Rice$8.95
Item pic

 

Seoulju Korean Kitchen

9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Kimchi fried rice topped with sunny side fried egg.
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen image

 

Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
L. Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.
Zao's Egg Fried Rice$8.55
A simple fried rice with eggs and scallions. Gluten-free.
Bowl Fried Rice$2.00
Restaurant banner

 

Amy’s China Cuisine

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$11.99
Restaurant banner

 

C.R. SURF AND TURF

601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Fried Rice$15.99
