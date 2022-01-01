Garlic chicken in Cedar Park
Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst dr
147 elmhurst dr, kyle
|Creamy Garlic Chicken Calzone
|$13.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
|Large Creamy Garlic Chicken 14"
|$24.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes
|Small Creamy Garlic Chicken
|$14.00
Rich & Creamy Garlic Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Broccoli & Cooked Tomatoes