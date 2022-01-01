Green beans in Cedar Park
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Side Green Beans
|$2.99
Perfectly crispy pan seared green beans with bacon, garlic, and green onions.
Slab BBQ - Cedar Park
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park
|GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
Classic & Quintessential. Our Green Bean Casserole is a traditional "Thanksgiving Style" with mushrooms, butter, garlic... need we say more?