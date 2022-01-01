Grilled chicken in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Lone Star Grilled Chicken
|$13.25
brined grilled half chicken with creamy Lone Star beer gravy and choice of a side.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
Haute Spot Event Venue
1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted white American cheese Served over a bed of mixed veggies and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Arepa grilled Chicken
|$10.75
|Bowl Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
|Quesadilla grilled Chicken
|$14.50
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Grill Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.25
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
9912, TULSA
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a large traditional Caesar salad with croutons and parmesan cheese.
|KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
|$7.50
Grilled Chicken served with side of pasta.