Hot and sour soup in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Hot n' Sour Soup
A Chinese classic soup, made from scratch daily. This Hot n' Sour will never disappoint! Full of veggies, Chicken, Tofu, with beautiful egg ribbons to finish it off.
|Small Hot and Sour Soup
|$4.99
Hot and Sour soup is a Chinese soup that’s savory, spicy and tangy. The broth is thickened and it’s filled with mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots and silky egg ribbons. The flavor and textures in this soup are an addictive combination, making it a restaurant favorite!
|Large Hot and Sour Soup
|$7.99
