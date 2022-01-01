Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot n' Sour Soup
A Chinese classic soup, made from scratch daily. This Hot n' Sour will never disappoint! Full of veggies, Chicken, Tofu, with beautiful egg ribbons to finish it off.
Small Hot and Sour Soup$4.99
Hot and Sour soup is a Chinese soup that’s savory, spicy and tangy. The broth is thickened and it’s filled with mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots and silky egg ribbons. The flavor and textures in this soup are an addictive combination, making it a restaurant favorite!
Large Hot and Sour Soup$7.99
Hot and Sour soup is a Chinese soup that’s savory, spicy and tangy. The broth is thickened and it’s filled with mushrooms, tofu, bamboo shoots and silky egg ribbons. The flavor and textures in this soup are an addictive combination, making it a restaurant favorite!
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup$3.25
A tangy and spicy soup with bamboo shoots, tofu, mushrooms and egg.
