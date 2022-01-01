Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve jambalaya

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya Pasta$17.99
Penna rigate pasta, chicken, sausage, shrimp, trinity and garlic in a spicy jambalaya sauce.
Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya$16.99
Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya$13.49
Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, Smoked sausage, and white rice.
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya$4.00
A creole rice dish made with chicken, andouille sausage [pork], tomatoes, other herbs, and spices.
More about Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290

