Jambalaya in Cedar Park

Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Jambalaya Pasta
|$17.99
Penna rigate pasta, chicken, sausage, shrimp, trinity and garlic in a spicy jambalaya sauce.
|Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya
|$16.99
Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice. Served with garlic bread.
|Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
|$13.49
Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, Smoked sausage, and white rice.