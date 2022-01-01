Margherita pizza in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salerno Cucina Italiana
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park
|Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzle pizza sauce, olive oil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|14" Margarita Pizza*
|$18.00
|12" Margarita Pizza*
|$16.00
|16" Margarita Pizza*
|$21.00
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|18" Margherita Pizza
|$19.75
Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
|14" Margherita Pizza
|$15.75
Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil