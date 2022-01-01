Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Salerno Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzle pizza sauce, olive oil
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
14" Margarita Pizza*$18.00
12" Margarita Pizza*$16.00
16" Margarita Pizza*$21.00
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will st image

 

Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Margherita Pizza$19.75
Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
14" Margherita Pizza$15.75
Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
More about Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912, TULSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
MARGHERITA PIZZA$16.00
Tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, fresh basil, and oven roasted cherry tomatoes.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

