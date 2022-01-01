Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve migas

Item pic

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas Tacos$7.50
Two tacos with scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
Migas$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese
Migas$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas
More about Serranos
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Migas$10.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Migas$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas
Migas$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese
More about Serranos
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Migas With Sausage$10.25
Migas with Chorizo$10.25
Plain Migas$8.99
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas$10.99
Tradicional migas are made with crispy
fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, tomatoes,
onion, serrano peppers and sour cream on top. Serve with refried beans.
More about Chilaquiles Factory

