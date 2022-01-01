Migas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve migas
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Migas Tacos
|$7.50
Two tacos with scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
|Migas
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese
|Migas
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Migas
|$10.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Migas
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas
|Migas
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Migas With Sausage
|$10.25
|Migas with Chorizo
|$10.25
|Plain Migas
|$8.99