Pad thai in Cedar Park

Super Sap's - 12160 West Parmer Lane, Suit 190
12160 West Parmer Lane, Cedar Park
|N1 Pad Thai Hor Khai
|$15.00
Stir-fry rice stick noodles with your choice of protein, egg, sweet pickled radish, small fresh tofu, and bean sprouts and green onion.
Wrapped with Thai omelet, topped with scallion, dry shrimp, lime and ground peanuts on the side.
|Special-R10 Pad Ka Prao Crispy Pork Belly Thai Thai Kai Down (2 Spicy)
|$30.00
|R10 Pad Ka Prao Thai Thai Kai Down (Thai Basil Stir-Fry with your choice of protein) (2 Spicy)
|$17.00
Stir-fry basil with your choice of protein in authentic Thai style with Thai chili.
Topped with 2 fried eggs. Served over Jasmine rice.
Lemongrass by Sip Saam - 1320 Cypress Creek Road, Suite 100
1320 Cypress Creek Road, Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Pad Thai
|$0.00
The most popular dish of any Thai restaurant,you have to try ours,it's perhaps the best in Austin!pan fried rice noodle with special sweet tamarind sauce,egg,bean sprouts,and green onion,topped with crushed peanut