Pancakes in Cedar Park

Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$5.89
|KIDS PANCAKE COMBO
|$5.99
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Pancakes
|$8.50
Homemade buttermilk pancakes and maple syrup served with bacon, sausage, or eggs
Seoulju Korean Kitchen
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin
|Seafood Pancake
|$16.00
Savory Korean pancake with squid, shrimp, with yellow onions, green onions and carrots. Includes dipping sauce.
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|One Pancake
|$3.45
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
|Scallion Pancake
|$2.95
A savory and crisp pastry with scallions.