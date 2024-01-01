Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Local Slice - Cedar Park

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto panini$8.99
Prosciutto, caramelized onion, micro arugula, goat cheese, Balsamic Grape Reduction.
More about Local Slice - Cedar Park
Item pic

 

Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Panini$10.25
Veggie Panini$10.25
White Bread || Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumber || Tomato || Red Onion || Roasted Red Peppers || Spring Mix || Feta Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Turkey Pesto Panini$10.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Rice Bowls

Salmon

Curry

Jambalaya

Scallops

Chef Salad

Rangoon

Gyoza

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (525 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston