Paninis in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve paninis
More about Local Slice - Cedar Park
Local Slice - Cedar Park
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|Prosciutto panini
|$8.99
Prosciutto, caramelized onion, micro arugula, goat cheese, Balsamic Grape Reduction.
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park
|Chicken Salad Panini
|$10.25
|Veggie Panini
|$10.25
White Bread || Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumber || Tomato || Red Onion || Roasted Red Peppers || Spring Mix || Feta Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$10.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips