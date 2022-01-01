Pies in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve pies
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Pecan Pie
|$5.95
a true southern classic topped with whipped cream
|Lime Pie
|$5.95
lime custard with a graham cracker crust
|Elvis Pie
|$5.95
peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Pecan Pie
|$7.99
|Keylime Pie
|$7.99
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
|Frito Pie
|$4.99
Frito pie topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park
|SLICE Buttermilk Pie
|$5.00
Rich, Creamy Buttermilk Pie
|SLICE Chocolate Pie
|$5.00
Rich Chocolate Cream Pie
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|Fuji Pie (10")
|$6.75
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Blondie Pie
|$8.99
gooey tollhouse pie with chunks of white chocolate and walnuts, flaky pie crust, Amy's Mexican vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
pistachio whip cream
Stiles Switch BBQ
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park
|Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/Verde Sauce
|$13.50
Texas Frito Pie with Smoked Pulled Pork, Verde Sauce, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
|Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne
|$13.50
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne, Fritos Brisket Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.