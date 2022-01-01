Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve po boy

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Gator Po-Boy$9.49
Panko fried crispy marinated alligator tail topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, serrano cole slaw, and our original white remoulade sauce on French bread.
1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy$8.99
Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
1/2 Crawfish Po-Boy$10.49
Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
SEAFOOD

Abby's Crab Shack

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.99
Catfish Po'Boy$14.99
Chicken Po' Boy$13.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
HappyRito Seafood

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
P2 Oyster Po' Boys$18.00
With our French Bread and (6) Fried Oyster with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
P5 Chicken Po' Boys$12.00
With our French Bread and (Small) Fried Chicken with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
P3 Fish Po' Boys$12.00
With our French Bread and (1) Fried Catfish with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
More about HappyRito Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kanpai Sushi Bar

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Po'Boy$14.00
fried catfish, tomato, lettuce, house remoulade
More about Kanpai Sushi Bar

