Po boy in Cedar Park

Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|1/2 Gator Po-Boy
|$9.49
Panko fried crispy marinated alligator tail topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, serrano cole slaw, and our original white remoulade sauce on French bread.
|1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy
|$8.99
Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
|1/2 Crawfish Po-Boy
|$10.49
Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$15.99
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$14.99
|Chicken Po' Boy
|$13.99
HappyRito Seafood
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
|P2 Oyster Po' Boys
|$18.00
With our French Bread and (6) Fried Oyster with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
|P5 Chicken Po' Boys
|$12.00
With our French Bread and (Small) Fried Chicken with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
|P3 Fish Po' Boys
|$12.00
With our French Bread and (1) Fried Catfish with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.