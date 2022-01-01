Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mouton's Bistro & Bar image

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
1/2 Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Nino Quesadilla$6.00
More about Serranos
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
1/2 Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Nino Quesadilla$6.00
More about Serranos
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant image

 

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Pastor$14.50
Quesadilla Shrimp$15.50
Mini Quesadilla$5.99
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A la Mex Quesadilla$12.99
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
House Quesadilla$10.95
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Served with French Fries
Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Quesadilla$9.99
Filled with vegan cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, and mushrooms. Vegan sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side
Quesadillas Shrimp$13.99
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with shrimp and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Ground Beef$12.99
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with ground beef and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Chilaquiles Factory

