Quesadillas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.99
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
|1/2 Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
|Nino Quesadilla
|$6.00
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
|1/2 Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
|Nino Quesadilla
|$6.00
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Quesadilla Pastor
|$14.50
|Quesadilla Shrimp
|$15.50
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.99
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|A la Mex Quesadilla
|$12.99
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
|House Quesadilla
|$10.95
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$9.99
Filled with vegan cheese, black beans, corn, spinach, and mushrooms. Vegan sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo on the side
|Quesadillas Shrimp
|$13.99
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with shrimp and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
|Quesadillas Ground Beef
|$12.99
Flour tortillas ﬁlled with ground beef and Mozzarella cheese. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo