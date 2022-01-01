Ravioli in Cedar Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salerno Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$17.99
Pink sauce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and roasted lemon
Ravioli$14.99
Ravioli Marinara$8.99
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lobster Ravioli$21.00
Ravioli Lunch$10.99
Chicken Portobello Ravioli$19.00
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912, TULSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI$16.00
8 Cheese ravioli in suga rosa sauce
SPINACH AND KALE RAVIOLI$17.00
Ravioli stuffed with spinach, kale, ricotta, and mozzarella with mushrooms and shallots in a white wine cream sauce.
KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI$7.50
Four cheese raviolis with your choice of sauce.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Gorgonzola Ravioli$12.99
sun-dried tomato walnut pesto cream sauce, grated parmesan, chipotle puree, grilled ciabatta bread
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen

