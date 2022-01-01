Ravioli in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salerno Cucina Italiana
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park
|Lobster Ravioli
|$17.99
Pink sauce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and roasted lemon
|Ravioli
|$14.99
|Ravioli Marinara
|$8.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Jumbo Lobster Ravioli
|$21.00
|Ravioli Lunch
|$10.99
|Chicken Portobello Ravioli
|$19.00
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
9912, TULSA
|FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$16.00
8 Cheese ravioli in suga rosa sauce
|SPINACH AND KALE RAVIOLI
|$17.00
Ravioli stuffed with spinach, kale, ricotta, and mozzarella with mushrooms and shallots in a white wine cream sauce.
|KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$7.50
Four cheese raviolis with your choice of sauce.