Soft shell crabs in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Soft Shell Crab Basket
|$19.99
|Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy
|$19.99
HappyRito Seafood
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
|P4 Soft-Shelled Crab Po' Boys
|$15.00
With our French Bread and (2) Fried Soft-Shell Crab with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
|B4 Soft-Shell Crab Basket
|$18.00
(3) Fried Soft-Shel Crab with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.