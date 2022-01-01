Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Abby's Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD

Abby's Crab Shack

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Basket$19.99
Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy$19.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Item pic

 

HappyRito Seafood

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
P4 Soft-Shelled Crab Po' Boys$15.00
With our French Bread and (2) Fried Soft-Shell Crab with Spicy Mayonnaise, Tartar Sauce or Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato along with Flavored Crinkle Fries.
B4 Soft-Shell Crab Basket$18.00
(3) Fried Soft-Shel Crab with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce, Flavored Crinkle Fries, Salad with Buttermilk Ranch or Italian Dressing and Sweet Roll.
More about HappyRito Seafood
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Soft Shell Crab Roll$12.00
inside : Spicy soft shell crab mix (chopped), masago cucumber, scallion outside : seaweed & soy paper wrap
More about Sushi Fever

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Chile Relleno

Chef Salad

Crispy Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Rangoon

Pepperoni Pizza

Bread Pudding

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston