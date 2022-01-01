Spaghetti in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve spaghetti
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Fried Chicken Spaghetti
|$11.50
a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
|$8.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salerno Cucina Italiana
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park
|kid Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$6.99
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$9.99
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$12.99
Traditional Spaghetti topped with our homemade sauce and meatballs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$21.00
|Spaghetti alla Gino Lunch
|$12.99
|Spaghetti alla Gino
|$21.00
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
9912, TULSA
|FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$48.00
8 handmade meatballs tossed in our house-made marinara with spaghetti pasta, topped with parmesean cheese.
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$7.50
Spaghetti served with one meatball.
|SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
|$14.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and three homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with parmigiana.