Spaghetti in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve spaghetti

Lucy's Fried Chicken image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Spaghetti$11.50
a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$8.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Salerno Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
kid Spaghetti & Meatballs$6.99
Spaghetti Pomodoro$9.99
Spaghetti Meatballs$12.99
Traditional Spaghetti topped with our homemade sauce and meatballs
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Spaghetti alla Gino Lunch$12.99
Spaghetti alla Gino$21.00
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912, TULSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAMILY PACK: SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$48.00
8 handmade meatballs tossed in our house-made marinara with spaghetti pasta, topped with parmesean cheese.
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$7.50
Spaghetti served with one meatball.
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.00
Spaghetti with marinara sauce and three homemade brisket and pork meatballs blended with fresh herbs and topped with parmigiana.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & House Meatballs$19.00
oven roasted meatballs, san marzano tomato marinara, basil, garlic, shaved parmesan, toasted focaccia
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

