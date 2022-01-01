Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Salad$21.99
premium steak, arugula, corn, blue cheese, radishes, caper mustard dressing, fried onion rings
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Grilled Steak Salad image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
long island cut steak, field greens, baby heirloom tomato, grilled corn, sweet peppers, candied pecans, applewood smoked-blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk-blue cheese dressing (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Tortilla Soup

Bruschetta

Pork Belly

Muffins

Chicken Marsala

Crawfish Etouffee

Ravioli

Edamame

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston