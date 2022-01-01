Tacos in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve tacos
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Lakeline Taco
|$5.99
Egg, sausage, jalapeño, red onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|10 Al Pastor Tacos
|$55.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
|10 Tacos Grandes
|$55.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Bayou Taco
|$10.00
Two flour tortillas filled with Jambalaya, fish strip, Mardi Gras Slaw topped with Remoulade sauce.
|Dirty South Taco
|$10.00
Two flour tortillas filled with Dirty Rice, chicken tender, topped with a southern corn gravy.
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Tacos BYOT
|$2.65
|Taco Plate
|$10.99
Sushi Fever
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park
|Spicy Tuna Taco
|$11.00
No rice
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Taco Breakfast
|$9.50
|Taco Combo Vegetariano
|$8.99
|Taco 1 Ground Beef
|$3.99
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Tacos
|$2.89
|Two Soft Fajita Tacos
|$12.95
|Tacos
|$3.95
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
|GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos
|$21.99
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Vegan tacos pastor (3)
|$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
|Breakfast tacos
|Barbacoa taco
|$3.50
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Marinated Redfish Tacos
|$14.00
chipotle lime marinated redfish, red cabbage, grilled corn slaw, spicy avocado sauce, organic charro black beans, mexican rice
C.R. SURF AND TURF
601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200, Cedar Park
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$9.99
Served With Green Cabbage, Pico The Galio, Avocado & Home Style Cream Sauce. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Served With Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Homemade Cream Sauce On The Side. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas