Tacos in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lakeline Taco$5.99
Egg, sausage, jalapeño, red onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Taco$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
Item pic

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
10 Al Pastor Tacos$55.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
10 Tacos Grandes$55.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bayou Taco$10.00
Two flour tortillas filled with Jambalaya, fish strip, Mardi Gras Slaw topped with Remoulade sauce.
Dirty South Taco$10.00
Two flour tortillas filled with Dirty Rice, chicken tender, topped with a southern corn gravy.
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tacos BYOT$2.65
Taco Plate$10.99
Item pic

SOUPS

PhoNatic

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
D&D Street Tacos
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Taco$11.00
No rice
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Tacos$9.50
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
10 Al Pastor Tacos$55.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
10 Tacos Grandes$55.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant image

 

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Breakfast$9.50
Taco Combo Vegetariano$8.99
Taco 1 Ground Beef$3.99
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$2.89
Two Soft Fajita Tacos$12.95
Tacos$3.95
Baja-Style Fish Tacos image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
GF Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
GF Char-Grilled Carne Asado Tacos$21.99
1431 Café image

 

1431 Café

601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$3.99
Vegan tacos pastor (3) image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan tacos pastor (3)$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
Breakfast tacos
Barbacoa taco$3.50
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marinated Redfish Tacos$14.00
chipotle lime marinated redfish, red cabbage, grilled corn slaw, spicy avocado sauce, organic charro black beans, mexican rice
Restaurant banner

 

C.R. SURF AND TURF

601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos (2)$9.99
Served With Green Cabbage, Pico The Galio, Avocado & Home Style Cream Sauce. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas
Fish Tacos$14.99
Served With Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Homemade Cream Sauce On The Side. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas
