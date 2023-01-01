Teriyaki bowls in Cedar Park
Teriyaki Tom's (Cocky Teriyaki)
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Build a Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.99
Delicious hand trimmed teriyaki made with house made marinade and served with scratch made sauce. Pick your base, choose your protein, pick your sauce.
|$7 Teriyaki Bowl
|$7.00
The quintessential Teriyaki Bowl, priced for everyone to try. Dig in to this bowl filled with Fresh Grilled Chicken, White Steamed Rice, and your choice of Spicy! or Regular Teriyaki Sauce. Simple and Delicious!