Teriyaki chicken in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Kids Chicken Teriyaki
|$5.99
A kids portion of the teriyaki chicken, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$10.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
|Kids Chicken Breast Teriyaki
|$6.99
A kids portion of the chicken breast teriyaki, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.