Waffles in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve waffles
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.99
The classic oversized waffle you've grown to love.
|Kids Waffle
|$4.99
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Chicken N Waffles
|$12.25
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup
|Tender N' Waffle
|$12.25
Belgian style waffles, Lucy's tenders, with honey butter and syrup
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Waffle Combo
|$10.98
|Waffle
|$7.99
|KIDS WAFFLE COMBO
|$5.99