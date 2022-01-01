Cedar Rapids restaurants you'll love

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast
  • Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Indian
Vegan
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Cedar Rapids restaurants

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chophouse Tenderloin$14.00
Hand breaded Iowa Pork tenderloin served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Wings or Tenders$14.00
Your choice of 10 jumbo bone-in wings or 8 boneless crispy tenders. Served with carrots and celery.
Chop Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Choice of House brined fried or grilled chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Cheeseburger$10.00
Pan-seared 100% beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips.
Fragaria (500 mL Bottle)$9.99
Fragaria (Farmhouse Ale w/strawberries, 5%) - We took a selection of spelt beer aged in neutral french oak with Brettanomyces and put the blend on diced strawberries. This beer has a rocky, meringue of foam and beautfiul pink hue, while the nuanced flavor and aroma of strawberries emerges more as it warms.
Barrel-Aged Oco Noco, 500ml bottle$19.99
Oco Noco (Imperial Milk Stout w/Coconut, 11%) - We took an exceptional Imperial Milk Stout, aged it in Bourbon barrels for a year, and then put an obscene amount of toasted and un-toasted coconut into it until beer and confectionary treat melded seamlessly together. Simple, but oh so decadent.
Fong's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fong's Pizza

1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dessert Pizza$8.99
Cinnamon sugar crumbles over a butter-brushed cinnamon sugar crust. Topped with an icing swirl.
SM-Crab Rangoon$14.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.
LRG-Egg Roll$22.99
Tangy sweet and sour sauce, pulled pork, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.
30hop image

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
Yakisoba Bowl$11.50
noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, scallion, sesame seed
Brussels$11.95
candied almonds, sherry chovy vin., parm, nectarine, sea salt, cilantro (GF)
Greyhound Cafe image

 

Greyhound Cafe

450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)$5.50
Local Beef Rump Roast sourced from Big Boy Meats, roasted in house and freshly sliced to order. Sandwich is served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery and comes with swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, aioii and Dijon mustard.
Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian$5.50
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun. Served with a spread of our homemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)$5.50
La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.
Rawlicious image

 

Rawlicious

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Hemp$9.00
Nut Milk, Blueberries, Banana,
Kale, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla
Strawberry Shake
Strawberries, Fresh Almond Milk, Dates & Vanilla
Morning Glory$9.00
Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple,
Mango, Banana, Lemon, Spirulina,
Wheatgrass, Chia Seeds
Hospoda image

 

Hospoda

62 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Lasagna Pizza$14.00
Where our love of pizza and pasta comes together for this Hospoda signature pie. We start with a tomato base and add Berkshire Sausage, fresh and dry mozzarella with house-made whipped ricotta and sweet red peppers, finished with garlic and basil.
12" The Kolbe Pizza$14.00
A nod to an everyday man inspired with integrity, style, and community--built to share and celebrate! Our house-made tomato sauce with Berkshire Sausage and Pancetta, topped with dry mozzarella and fresh cremini mushrooms, finished with pine nuts and basil.
12" Pistachio Pesto Pizza$14.00
Our fresh, made in-house pistachio pesto is a flavorful base for a pizza and topped with fresh and dry mozzarella, Berkshire Sausage and finished with local Ebert honey to combine into a unique pizza experience.
Anvil Meat Market and Deli image

 

Anvil Meat Market and Deli

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$9.49
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.
French Dip$9.95
Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
Craft Your Deli Sandwich$7.95
All cold sandwiches come with a deli pickle spear.
The Bohemian image

BBQ

The Bohemian

1029 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban$12.00
Jerk Chicken Eggrolls$11.00
Burnt End Sliders$13.00
Vivian’s Express Grill image

 

Vivian’s Express Grill

5300 Fountains Dr NE #104, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.00
Ranch$0.25
Lemon Pepper$0.25
Vivian’s Soul Food image

 

Vivian’s Soul Food

2925 Williams Parkway, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Catfish$17.00
Two perfectly seasoned and fried catfish fillets served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin.
Jayanni's Favorite Shrimp$15.00
Eight jumbo shrimp hand-battered and fried golden, served with your choice of two sides.
Iowa's Best Fried Chicken$16.00
Voted the best chicken by Southern Living Magazine; Three assorted chicken pieces served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids

1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Chicken & Bacon$11.95
Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Parlor beer battered mozzarella with choice of dipping sauce
Pork Tenderloin$11.95
Fresh cut and tenderized tenderloin prepared breaded or grilled and served on a kaiser bun.
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyro$14.25
Authentic lamb & beef blend, served on a warm pita with tzatziki sauce,
tomato, and onion
Cuban$15.25
Smoked ham, pulled pork, and swiss cheese on Cuban Bread. Garnished
with pickles & honey mustard dressing
Dynamite Shrimp$13.25
Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy
Boom-Boom sauce
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Belly Hush Puppies$6.49
served with jalapeño jelly
The Carolina + 1 Side$10.99
your choice of meat, topped with cole slaw and carolina mustard bbq drizzle on a bun
Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side$13.99
brisket topped with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and cheddar cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll
Caucho image

 

Caucho

1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Rice$4.00
Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.
Taco Party Pack$45.00
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
Pollo Coloradito Enchiladas$14.50
Rolled enchiladas with verde chicken, black bean purée, & chihuahua cheese, topped with squash mole coloradito, pickled peppers, avocado, crema, & cilantro.
DELHICACY image

 

DELHICACY

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Indian Street Tacos$11.99
3 toasted tacos | dry coleslaw | onions | cucumbers | curry sauce | chutneys \\ sour cream & seasonings
Protein choice available.
Poutine Chaat$10.99
Seasoned fries, butter masala gravy, ketchup chutneys, sour cream, herbs & seasonings.
Samosa Chaat$9.99
!! Chef recommended ! Must try !!
Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | sweet yogurt | onions | herbs & seasonings
Milio's image

 

Milio's

3521 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#4 Pilgrims Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
BREWHEMIA image

 

BREWHEMIA

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Award Winning Breakfast Burrito (Food Network). Eggs, Beans, Choice of Meat or Veggies. Can be made Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.99
Our popular egg & cheese biscuits with meat option. Can be made vegetarian.
Latte
Espresso & Steamed milk (Top Seller)
Banner pic

 

Need Pizza

207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Local Craft Alehouse - Cedar Rapids

4001 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky’s on 16th

86-16TH Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

City Grill - Cedar Rapids

1616 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Local Craft Alehouse

4001 CENTER POINT RD NE, CEDAR RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

BH - Cedar Rapids

102 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
