Cedar Rapids restaurants you'll love

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Chophouse Tenderloin
|$14.00
Hand breaded Iowa Pork tenderloin served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
|Wings or Tenders
|$14.00
Your choice of 10 jumbo bone-in wings or 8 boneless crispy tenders. Served with carrots and celery.
|Chop Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Choice of House brined fried or grilled chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|American Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Pan-seared 100% beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles and American Cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with a side of kettle chips.
|Fragaria (500 mL Bottle)
|$9.99
Fragaria (Farmhouse Ale w/strawberries, 5%) - We took a selection of spelt beer aged in neutral french oak with Brettanomyces and put the blend on diced strawberries. This beer has a rocky, meringue of foam and beautfiul pink hue, while the nuanced flavor and aroma of strawberries emerges more as it warms.
|Barrel-Aged Oco Noco, 500ml bottle
|$19.99
Oco Noco (Imperial Milk Stout w/Coconut, 11%) - We took an exceptional Imperial Milk Stout, aged it in Bourbon barrels for a year, and then put an obscene amount of toasted and un-toasted coconut into it until beer and confectionary treat melded seamlessly together. Simple, but oh so decadent.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fong's Pizza
1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Dessert Pizza
|$8.99
Cinnamon sugar crumbles over a butter-brushed cinnamon sugar crust. Topped with an icing swirl.
|SM-Crab Rangoon
|$14.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.
|LRG-Egg Roll
|$22.99
Tangy sweet and sour sauce, pulled pork, chicken, mirepoix, cabbage, and mozzarella topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice.
30hop
951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
|Yakisoba Bowl
|$11.50
noodles, wok veg, Asian marinade, scallion, sesame seed
|Brussels
|$11.95
candied almonds, sherry chovy vin., parm, nectarine, sea salt, cilantro (GF)
Greyhound Cafe
450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids
|Popular items
|Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)
|$5.50
Local Beef Rump Roast sourced from Big Boy Meats, roasted in house and freshly sliced to order. Sandwich is served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery and comes with swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, aioii and Dijon mustard.
|Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian
|$5.50
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun. Served with a spread of our homemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
|Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)
|$5.50
La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.
Rawlicious
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Blueberry Hemp
|$9.00
Nut Milk, Blueberries, Banana,
Kale, Dates, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla
|Strawberry Shake
Strawberries, Fresh Almond Milk, Dates & Vanilla
|Morning Glory
|$9.00
Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple,
Mango, Banana, Lemon, Spirulina,
Wheatgrass, Chia Seeds
Hospoda
62 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|12" Lasagna Pizza
|$14.00
Where our love of pizza and pasta comes together for this Hospoda signature pie. We start with a tomato base and add Berkshire Sausage, fresh and dry mozzarella with house-made whipped ricotta and sweet red peppers, finished with garlic and basil.
|12" The Kolbe Pizza
|$14.00
A nod to an everyday man inspired with integrity, style, and community--built to share and celebrate! Our house-made tomato sauce with Berkshire Sausage and Pancetta, topped with dry mozzarella and fresh cremini mushrooms, finished with pine nuts and basil.
|12" Pistachio Pesto Pizza
|$14.00
Our fresh, made in-house pistachio pesto is a flavorful base for a pizza and topped with fresh and dry mozzarella, Berkshire Sausage and finished with local Ebert honey to combine into a unique pizza experience.
Anvil Meat Market and Deli
92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Italian
|$9.49
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.
|French Dip
|$9.95
Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
|Craft Your Deli Sandwich
|$7.95
All cold sandwiches come with a deli pickle spear.
BBQ
The Bohemian
1029 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$12.00
|Jerk Chicken Eggrolls
|$11.00
|Burnt End Sliders
|$13.00
Vivian’s Express Grill
5300 Fountains Dr NE #104, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.00
|Ranch
|$0.25
|Lemon Pepper
|$0.25
Vivian’s Soul Food
2925 Williams Parkway, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish
|$17.00
Two perfectly seasoned and fried catfish fillets served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin.
|Jayanni's Favorite Shrimp
|$15.00
Eight jumbo shrimp hand-battered and fried golden, served with your choice of two sides.
|Iowa's Best Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Voted the best chicken by Southern Living Magazine; Three assorted chicken pieces served with 2 sides and a cornbread muffin
FRENCH FRIES
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids
1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Blackened Chicken & Bacon
|$11.95
Cajun grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper and cheese.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.95
Parlor beer battered mozzarella with choice of dipping sauce
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.95
Fresh cut and tenderized tenderloin prepared breaded or grilled and served on a kaiser bun.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$14.25
Authentic lamb & beef blend, served on a warm pita with tzatziki sauce,
tomato, and onion
|Cuban
|$15.25
Smoked ham, pulled pork, and swiss cheese on Cuban Bread. Garnished
with pickles & honey mustard dressing
|Dynamite Shrimp
|$13.25
Tender, crispy jumbo shrimp, seasoned, fried, and tossed in a creamy, spicy
Boom-Boom sauce
Sugarfire Smoke House
2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Pork Belly Hush Puppies
|$6.49
served with jalapeño jelly
|The Carolina + 1 Side
|$10.99
your choice of meat, topped with cole slaw and carolina mustard bbq drizzle on a bun
|Brisket Cheesesteak + 1 Side
|$13.99
brisket topped with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and cheddar cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll
Caucho
1202 3rd St SE Suite 102, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Side of Rice
|$4.00
Topped with garlic oil, scallions, and cotija cheese.
|Taco Party Pack
|$45.00
12 tortillas, your choice of two proteins, a mix of our favorite toppings & rice and beans!
|Pollo Coloradito Enchiladas
|$14.50
Rolled enchiladas with verde chicken, black bean purée, & chihuahua cheese, topped with squash mole coloradito, pickled peppers, avocado, crema, & cilantro.
DELHICACY
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Indian Street Tacos
|$11.99
3 toasted tacos | dry coleslaw | onions | cucumbers | curry sauce | chutneys \\ sour cream & seasonings
Protein choice available.
|Poutine Chaat
|$10.99
Seasoned fries, butter masala gravy, ketchup chutneys, sour cream, herbs & seasonings.
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.99
!! Chef recommended ! Must try !!
Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | sweet yogurt | onions | herbs & seasonings
Milio's
3521 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|#15 Turkey Bacon Guac
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
|#3 Big KaTuna
|$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
|#4 Pilgrims Pride
|$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
BREWHEMIA
1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Award Winning Breakfast Burrito (Food Network). Eggs, Beans, Choice of Meat or Veggies. Can be made Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.99
Our popular egg & cheese biscuits with meat option. Can be made vegetarian.
|Latte
Espresso & Steamed milk (Top Seller)
Need Pizza
207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
Local Craft Alehouse - Cedar Rapids
4001 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids
Lucky’s on 16th
86-16TH Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
City Grill - Cedar Rapids
1616 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids
Local Craft Alehouse
4001 CENTER POINT RD NE, CEDAR RAPIDS
BH - Cedar Rapids
102 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids