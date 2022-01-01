Cedar Rapids sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Cedar Rapids
Greyhound Cafe
450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids
|Popular items
|Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)
|$5.50
Local Beef Rump Roast sourced from Big Boy Meats, roasted in house and freshly sliced to order. Sandwich is served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery and comes with swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, aioii and Dijon mustard.
|Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian
|$5.50
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun. Served with a spread of our homemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
|Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)
|$5.50
La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.
Anvil Meat Market and Deli
92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|Italian
|$9.49
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.
|French Dip
|$9.95
Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
|Craft Your Deli Sandwich
|$7.95
All cold sandwiches come with a deli pickle spear.
Milio's
3521 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids
|Popular items
|#8 The Big Steer
|$7.39
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
|#7 BBLT
|$7.39
Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
|#4 Pilgrims Pride
|$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo