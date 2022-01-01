Cedar Rapids sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Cedar Rapids

Greyhound Cafe image

 

Greyhound Cafe

450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ringer (Roast Beef & Swiss)$5.50
Local Beef Rump Roast sourced from Big Boy Meats, roasted in house and freshly sliced to order. Sandwich is served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery and comes with swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, aioii and Dijon mustard.
Muzzle (Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato) *Vegetarian$5.50
Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich, on a Rustic Hearth Bakery bun. Served with a spread of our homemade pesto, extra virgin olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Lure (Prosciutto & Provolone)$5.50
La Quercia Berkshire Prosciutto sliced impossibly thin, served on a bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery, accompanied with aioli, tomato, lettuce and provolone cheese.
More about Greyhound Cafe
Anvil Meat Market and Deli image

 

Anvil Meat Market and Deli

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$9.49
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone on your choice of bread, toppings, and spreads.
French Dip$9.95
Thinly sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
Craft Your Deli Sandwich$7.95
All cold sandwiches come with a deli pickle spear.
More about Anvil Meat Market and Deli
Milio's image

 

Milio's

3521 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#8 The Big Steer$7.39
Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo
#7 BBLT$7.39
Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#4 Pilgrims Pride$6.29
Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo
More about Milio's

