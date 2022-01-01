Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Cedar Rapids
/
Cedar Rapids
/
Chai Lattes
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve chai lattes
Rawlicious
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
Avg 5
(229 reviews)
Chai Latte
House made chai tea with our sprouted almond milk
More about Rawlicious
BREWHEMIA
1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids
No reviews yet
Dirty Chai Latte
House made Chai, Steamed Milk, shot of espresso.
Chai Latte
House made Chai with steamed milk.
More about BREWHEMIA
