Chicken salad in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast

Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve chicken salad

Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad) image

 

Greyhound Cafe

450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)$5.50
Pesto Chicken Salad made with local basil pesto*, celery. red onions, cranberries, and Dijon mustard. Served with swiss cheese and romaine lettuce on a Heritage Wheat bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery.
*contains almonds
More about Greyhound Cafe
Item pic

 

Vivian’s Soul Food

2925 Williams Parkway, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Vivian’s Soul Food
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.95
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons
Half BBQ Chicken Salad$10.95
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy wonton strips
More about Emil's Hideaway
Item pic

 

BREWHEMIA

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Salad
Curry Chicken Mayo Salad on a bed of mixed greens, green & red peppers, onions.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, onion, green & red peppers, 3 cheese blend.
More about BREWHEMIA

