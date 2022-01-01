Chicken salad in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve chicken salad
Greyhound Cafe
450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids
|Apron (Pesto Chicken Salad)
|$5.50
Pesto Chicken Salad made with local basil pesto*, celery. red onions, cranberries, and Dijon mustard. Served with swiss cheese and romaine lettuce on a Heritage Wheat bun from Rustic Hearth Bakery.
*contains almonds
Vivian’s Soul Food
2925 Williams Parkway, Cedar Rapids
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and croutons
|Half BBQ Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Tomato, cheddar cheese, crispy wonton strips