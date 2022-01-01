Chicken sandwiches in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|The Witwer Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Named after Weaver Witwer, the grocery store magnate of Cedar Rapids who built our historic building which once housed his Fritz's Food Market. Fried Chicken, house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic Aioli on a pretzel bun. Served with Kettle Chips.
|Vegetarian Witwer Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
LBBC is thrilled to share our most popular sandwich with our vegetarian friends! We take an all plant-based breaded vegan patty and toss it with our house-made honey sriracha sauce on a pretzel bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion and served with kettle chips.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Thick cut Fried Chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served with kettle chips. Classic!
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Your choice of a breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
You choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with Apple Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun.
BREWHEMIA
1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
One of our most popular sandwiches! House made chicken salad with curry on a croissant (or your bread of choice). Comes with side of chips.
|Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, avocado, mayo, pickled jalepeno.