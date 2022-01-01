Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)
Takeout
The Witwer Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Named after Weaver Witwer, the grocery store magnate of Cedar Rapids who built our historic building which once housed his Fritz's Food Market. Fried Chicken, house-made Honey Sriracha glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. and garlic Aioli on a pretzel bun. Served with Kettle Chips.
Vegetarian Witwer Chicken Sandwich$13.00
LBBC is thrilled to share our most popular sandwich with our vegetarian friends! We take an all plant-based breaded vegan patty and toss it with our house-made honey sriracha sauce on a pretzel bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion and served with kettle chips.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Thick cut Fried Chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served with kettle chips. Classic!
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Your choice of a breaded or grilled chicken breast tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken Sandwich$14.25
You choice of grilled or blackened chicken breast topped with Apple Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun.
Curry Chicken Sandwich image

 

BREWHEMIA

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Sandwich$9.99
One of our most popular sandwiches! House made chicken salad with curry on a croissant (or your bread of choice). Comes with side of chips.
Deluxe Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, avocado, mayo, pickled jalepeno.
