Cookies in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve cookies
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Half Baked Kettle Cookie
|$7.00
Half baked deep dish chocolate chip cookie served with two scoops of premium vanilla ice cream.
Greyhound Cafe
450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids
|Cookie
|$2.00
Our famous, home-made, fresh baked cookies!
Chocolate Chip
Rawlicious
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Twilight Cookie
|$3.50
|Carrot Cookie
|$1.75
|Brain Cookie
|$3.50
Need Pizza
207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
|Giant Cookie
|$10.00
Soft, skillet baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with scoops of ice cream and drizzled with chocolate.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Cookies & Cream
|$6.75
Three of Nate's famous homemade chocolate chip cookies. Served with malted milk
Sugarfire Smoke House
2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99