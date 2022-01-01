Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve cookies

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Baked Kettle Cookie$7.00
Half baked deep dish chocolate chip cookie served with two scoops of premium vanilla ice cream.
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
Cookie image

 

Greyhound Cafe

450 5th st se Cafe, Cedar rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.00
Our famous, home-made, fresh baked cookies!
Chocolate Chip
More about Greyhound Cafe
Item pic

 

Rawlicious

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Twilight Cookie$3.50
Carrot Cookie$1.75
Brain Cookie$3.50
More about Rawlicious
Consumer pic

 

Need Pizza

207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Cookie$10.00
Soft, skillet baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with scoops of ice cream and drizzled with chocolate.
More about Need Pizza
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies & Cream$6.75
Three of Nate's famous homemade chocolate chip cookies. Served with malted milk
More about Emil's Hideaway
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Sugarfire Smoke House
Item pic

 

Milio's

3521 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.79
Assorted Cookie$1.79
More about Milio's

