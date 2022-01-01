Curry in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve curry
30hop
951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids
|Red Curry Bowl
|$14.50
tofu, bell pepper, sweet potato, kale, fresh herb, served over cauliflower rice
DELHICACY
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids
|Kids Butter Curry Noodles
|$8.50
Noodles smothered in butter masala sauce with vegetables & seasonings.
Protein choice available.
|Traditional Chicken Curry
|$14.99
Home-style traditional chicken curry stew cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic & spices. Served with basmati cumin rice.
|Kids Curry Bowl
|$8.99
Choice of Curry. Served with rice.
BREWHEMIA
1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids
|Curry Chicken Salad
Curry Chicken Mayo Salad on a bed of mixed greens, green & red peppers, onions.
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
One of our most popular sandwiches! House made chicken salad with curry on a croissant (or your bread of choice). Comes with side of chips.