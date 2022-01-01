Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast

Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve mac and cheese

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.00
Penne noodles tossed in a jack cheese sauce.
Loaded Mac N Cheese$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in house-made monterey jack cheese sauce with shredded mixed cheese, bacon, mushrooms and jalapeno
Loaded Mac N Cheese$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in Monterey jack cheese sauce, mixed cheese, bacon, mushrooms and jalapeno.
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
30hop image

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
More about 30hop
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids

1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SW Chicken Mac & Cheese$20.00
Elbow Macaroni, queso, tomatoes, cajun chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapenos for a kicked up Mac!
More about Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.25
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.95
Our house wine-cream sauce, with a blend of our house cheese blend, and langoustine lobster
More about Emil's Hideaway
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese - Gallon$28.99
serves 15-20 people
Mac & Cheese - Pint$5.99
serves 1-2 people
Mac & Cheese - Quart$10.99
serves 4-6 people
More about Sugarfire Smoke House

