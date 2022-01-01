Mac and cheese in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve mac and cheese
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.00
Penne noodles tossed in a jack cheese sauce.
|Loaded Mac N Cheese
|$12.00
Penne pasta tossed in house-made monterey jack cheese sauce with shredded mixed cheese, bacon, mushrooms and jalapeno
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids
1125 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
|SW Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
Elbow Macaroni, queso, tomatoes, cajun chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapenos for a kicked up Mac!
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$7.25
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$20.95
Our house wine-cream sauce, with a blend of our house cheese blend, and langoustine lobster