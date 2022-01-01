Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve nachos

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mound of Nachos$15.00
Warm tortilla chips topped with house-made monterey jack cheese sauce, mixed cheese, spiced beans, grilled sweet corn, pico de gallo, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and side of sour cream
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
Nachos image

 

Rawlicious

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
Stack of lettuce, house-made taco meat, black beans, salsa, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, guacamole & corn tortilla chips, smothered in nacho cheese & cashew sour cream
More about Rawlicious
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Redneck Nachos$15.25
Waffle fries smothered with cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion,
tomato, and black olives
More about Emil's Hideaway
Item pic

 

Milio's

3521 1st Avenue SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doritos® Nacho Cheese$1.79
More about Milio's

