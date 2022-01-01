Nachos in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve nachos
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Mound of Nachos
|$15.00
Warm tortilla chips topped with house-made monterey jack cheese sauce, mixed cheese, spiced beans, grilled sweet corn, pico de gallo, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and side of sour cream
Rawlicious
1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Nachos
|$14.00
Stack of lettuce, house-made taco meat, black beans, salsa, corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, guacamole & corn tortilla chips, smothered in nacho cheese & cashew sour cream
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Redneck Nachos
|$15.25
Waffle fries smothered with cheese, smoked pulled pork, bacon, onion,
tomato, and black olives