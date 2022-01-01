Paninis in Cedar Rapids
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Chicken Parm Panini
|$14.00
Breaded chicken with house-made marinara sauce and melted cheese on thick cut Italian panini bread served with kettle chips.
|Jalapeno Beer Cheese Panini
|$13.00
Jalapeno Beer Cheese with two slices of applewood smoked bacon on thick slices of Italian panini bread served with kettle chips.