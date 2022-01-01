Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Cedar Rapids

Go
Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast

Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve paninis

Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Panini$14.00
Breaded chicken with house-made marinara sauce and melted cheese on thick cut Italian panini bread served with kettle chips.
Jalapeno Beer Cheese Panini$13.00
Jalapeno Beer Cheese with two slices of applewood smoked bacon on thick slices of Italian panini bread served with kettle chips.
More about Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Panini$13.95
smoked turkey, bacon, swiss, pesto, truffle aioli, tomato, sourdough
More about 30hop

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Rapids

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chai Lattes

Salmon Sandwiches

Tacos

Cookies

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Grits

Map

More near Cedar Rapids to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston