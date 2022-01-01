Po boy in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve po boy
30hop (Cedar Rapids)
951 Blairs Ferry Road Northeast, Cedar Rapids
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.95
Vivian’s Soul Food
2925 Williams Parkway, Cedar Rapids
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
Jumbo shrimp on a grilled french bun with lettuce, tomato and romelade sauce, served with fries.
|Catfish Po Boy
|$15.00
A perfectly season catfish fillet on a grilled french bun with lettuce, tomato, and romelade sauce. Served with fries.