Po boy in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve po boy

30hop (Cedar Rapids)

951 Blairs Ferry Road Northeast, Cedar Rapids

Shrimp Po Boy$16.95
Vivian’s Soul Food

2925 Williams Parkway, Cedar Rapids

Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Jumbo shrimp on a grilled french bun with lettuce, tomato and romelade sauce, served with fries.
Catfish Po Boy$15.00
A perfectly season catfish fillet on a grilled french bun with lettuce, tomato, and romelade sauce. Served with fries.
