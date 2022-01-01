Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve pretzels

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
Jumbo soft pretzels served with tangy stone-ground mustard and house-made beer cheese sauce.
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Bites$8.00
Served with Lion Bridge beer cheese or our signature beer mustard. Please specify the condiment you would like INCLUDED.
Rustic Hearth Pretzels$8.00
2 Pretzel Rods made by our friends at the local bakery Rustic Hearth. Served with beer cheese or beer mustard. Limited quantities available each day since we get them fresh from the bakery!
More about Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Pretzel Bites image

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$8.50
served with: cheese fondue & honey mustard
More about 30hop
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$9.95
Soft pretzel fries dusted with our house seasoning. Served with cheese sauce
and honey mustard for dipping
More about Emil's Hideaway

