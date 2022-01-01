Pretzels in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve pretzels
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$9.00
Jumbo soft pretzels served with tangy stone-ground mustard and house-made beer cheese sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Soft Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
Served with Lion Bridge beer cheese or our signature beer mustard. Please specify the condiment you would like INCLUDED.
|Rustic Hearth Pretzels
|$8.00
2 Pretzel Rods made by our friends at the local bakery Rustic Hearth. Served with beer cheese or beer mustard. Limited quantities available each day since we get them fresh from the bakery!
30hop
951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.50
served with: cheese fondue & honey mustard