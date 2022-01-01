Rangoon in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Fong's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Fong's Pizza
1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
|LRG-Crab Rangoon
|$22.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.
|SM-Crab Rangoon
|$14.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.
More about Emil's Hideaway
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Shrimp Rangoon
|$22.95
Shrimp, green onion, yellow onion, fried wonton bits, sweet chili sauce with a seasoned cream cheese base
|Spicy Chicken Rangoon
|$10.95
Crispy wontons filled with our homemade mix of shredded smoked chicken,
cream cheese, onion, and spices. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce for
dipping
|Rangoon Sandwich
|$15.25