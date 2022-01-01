Rangoon in Cedar Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

c6be52b5-b0dd-42b3-b76e-53250801bbf9 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Fong's Pizza

1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)
Takeout
LRG-Crab Rangoon$22.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, mozzarella, and asiago topped with crispy wontons and sweet chili lattice.
SM-Crab Rangoon$14.99
Crab rangoon base, surimi, green onion, asiago and mozzarella; topped with crispy wontons and a sweet chili lattice. Featured on Best Thing I Ever Ate.
More about Fong's Pizza
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Rangoon$22.95
Shrimp, green onion, yellow onion, fried wonton bits, sweet chili sauce with a seasoned cream cheese base
Spicy Chicken Rangoon$10.95
Crispy wontons filled with our homemade mix of shredded smoked chicken,
cream cheese, onion, and spices. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce for
dipping
Rangoon Sandwich$15.25
More about Emil's Hideaway

