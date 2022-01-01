Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve reuben

Anvil Meat Market and Deli image

 

Anvil Meat Market and Deli

92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben or Rachel$9.95
Anvil Corned Beef or Deli Roasted Turkey with Kraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread.
More about Anvil Meat Market and Deli
Emil's Hideaway image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Emil's Hideaway

222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$14.25
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese is grilled to perfection and
topped with our homemade 1000 island dressing on our fresh grilled
marble rye bread
Reuben Pizza$19.75
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing
More about Emil's Hideaway

