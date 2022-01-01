Reuben in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve reuben
Anvil Meat Market and Deli
92 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Reuben or Rachel
|$9.95
Anvil Corned Beef or Deli Roasted Turkey with Kraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted Sourdough, Marble Rye or Gluten Free Bread.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Emil's Hideaway
222 Glenbrook Dr Se, Cedar Rapids
|Reuben
|$14.25
Hot Corned Beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese is grilled to perfection and
topped with our homemade 1000 island dressing on our fresh grilled
marble rye bread
|Reuben Pizza
|$19.75
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing