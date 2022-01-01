Salmon in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve salmon
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with baby spinach, Tomatoes, and Red Onion with house-made avocado basil sauce on toasted brioche bun.
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Salmon on top of a bed of baby spinach dressed with red onion, strawberries, asparagus, coconut, and walnuts
|Kids Petite Salmon
|$14.00
Grilled the way you like it. Your choice of side.
More about 30hop
30hop
951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids
|Salmon BLT
|$18.00
blackened salmon, bacon, avocado spread, pickled red onion, sourdough, arugula, tomato