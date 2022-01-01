Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cedar Rapids

Go
Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast

Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve salmon

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN image

 

CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN

411 1st Street SE, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with baby spinach, Tomatoes, and Red Onion with house-made avocado basil sauce on toasted brioche bun.
Grilled Salmon Salad$14.00
Grilled Salmon on top of a bed of baby spinach dressed with red onion, strawberries, asparagus, coconut, and walnuts
Kids Petite Salmon$14.00
Grilled the way you like it. Your choice of side.
More about CHOPHOUSE DOWNTOWN
Item pic

 

30hop

951 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT$18.00
blackened salmon, bacon, avocado spread, pickled red onion, sourdough, arugula, tomato
More about 30hop
Item pic

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

2350 Edgewood Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$14.99
5 oz. smoked salmon fillet with two sides and a fountain drink.
Salmon Sandwich + 1 Side$11.99
Salmon$9.99
More about Sugarfire Smoke House

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Rapids

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Fish Tacos

French Fries

Reuben

Chai Lattes

Cheesecake

Map

More near Cedar Rapids to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston