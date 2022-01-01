Samosa in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve samosa
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
|Veggie Samosas
|$11.00
Four Indian spiced vegan pastries served with tamarind chutney.
DELHICACY
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids
|Bun Samosa
|$12.99
Smashed samosa with chickpea masala, onions, house-made sauces
|Samosa Chaat
|$9.99
!! Chef recommended ! Must try !!
Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | onions | herbs & seasonings
