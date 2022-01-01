Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids restaurants
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve samosa

Lion Bridge Brewing Company image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lion Bridge Brewing Company

59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.7 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Samosas$11.00
Four Indian spiced vegan pastries served with tamarind chutney.
More about Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

DELHICACY

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bun Samosa$12.99
Smashed samosa with chickpea masala, onions, house-made sauces
Samosa Chaat$9.99
!! Chef recommended ! Must try !!
Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | onions | herbs & seasonings
Samosa Chaat$9.99
!! Chef recommended ! Must try !!
Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | sweet yogurt | onions | herbs & seasonings
More about DELHICACY

