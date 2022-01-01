Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Cedar Rapids
/
Cedar Rapids
/
Tomato Soup
Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve tomato soup
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.7
(784 reviews)
Tomato Basil Soup
$7.00
Warm house-made bowl of tomato basil soup.
More about Lion Bridge Brewing Company
BREWHEMIA
1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids
No reviews yet
Potato Soup
$3.99
More about BREWHEMIA
