Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Cedar Rapids

Go
Cedar Rapids restaurants
Toast

Cedar Rapids restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Rawlicious image

 

Rawlicious

1101 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids

Avg 5 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Soup
More about Rawlicious
BREWHEMIA image

 

BREWHEMIA

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Soup$3.99
More about BREWHEMIA

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Rapids

Lobsters

Egg Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Curry Chicken

Pretzels

Penne

Brisket

Map

More near Cedar Rapids to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston