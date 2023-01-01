Cedar Room - 505 North Dewey Street
Closed today
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
505 North Dewey Street, North Platte NE 69101
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
