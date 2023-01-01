Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Springs restaurants you'll love

Cedar Springs restaurants
  • Cedar Springs

Must-try Cedar Springs restaurants

Banner pic

 

Upper Room

288 N. Main St, Cedar Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Banna$5.50
Strawberry Banana smoothie mixe blended with choice of milk and ice.
Mocha$0.00
A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme blend, milk, and chocolate sauce.
Macchiato$3.35
A double shot of Ferris Espresso Supreme Blend poured on top of milk.
More about Upper Room
Consumer pic

 

Thrive Açai Bowl Cafe - 25 S main Street

25 S main Street, Cedar Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Hawk$10.50
Acai, Peeanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Cocnut Shavings, Honey
Cheat Day$10.00
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Nutella
The OG$9.75
Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Honey, Cocnut Shavings
More about Thrive Açai Bowl Cafe - 25 S main Street
The Red Bird Bistro & Grill image

 

The Red Bird Bistro & Grill

22 N. Main St., Cedar Springs

Avg 4.9 (264 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Red Bird Bistro & Grill
