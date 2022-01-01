Go
Cedar Street Cafe

SANDWICHES

420 Main Street • $

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon Avocado Club$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, cran-mayo, balsamic drizzle on rustic white.
BACON, Egg & Cheese$7.00
Avocado Toast$4.00
multigrain toast with avocado, tomato, salt and pepper.
Cedar Omelette$10.00
Bacon, spinach, mushroom, swiss. Served with home fries.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$10.50
House made corned beef hash served over our homefries, topped with an egg and cheddar beer sauce. Choice of toast.
Latte$4.00
Iced Tea/Lemonade
Frozen Coffee$5.00
French Toast$9.00
3 slices of thick cut french toast, powdered sugar and real maple syrup.
Meat Lovers Burrito$10.00
Scrambled egg, sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese. Served with homefries.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

420 Main Street

Sturbridge MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
