Cedar Street Grille - NEW

Cedar Street Grille

Come in and enjoy!

12 Cedar Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, pickled red onions, english cucumbers, grape tomatoes, white balsamic vinaigrette
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$26.00
pork braised collard greens, mashed potatoes, spicy orange infused honey
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$14.00
Flash fried chicken, crumbled blue cheese, house made buffalo sauce
Crazy Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, apple-wood smoked bacon, goat cheese
BBQ Pork Mac$14.00
bbq sauce, pulled pork, caramelized onions
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, croutons, grated parmesan
Cast Iron Seared Umami Burger Sliders$16.00
Walnut Lane Grass fed beef, roasted shitake mushrooms, parmesan, umami sauce
* Cooked Medium *
Fried Pickles$7.00
Whole grain mustard aioli
Cedar Mac And Cheese$12.00
White cheddar
Fried Goat Cheese$9.00
House made boursin goat cheese, sweet potato puree, pistachios, mixed greens, warm pita
Location

12 Cedar Street

Sturbridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
