The Barn at Wight Farm

The Barn at Wight Farm is the picture-perfect choice for a Barn wedding and reception. Located in Sturbridge, MA, The Barn offers couples a rustic elegance that is unmatched in the area. Our three function rooms—The Barn, The Alpheus Room, and our newest addition, The Winthrop Room—are set on nearly four acres of manicured grounds in a colonial village setting which includes a patio, fire pit, and gazebo.
Part of the award-winning Table 3 Restaurant Group, The Barn at Wight Farm brings barn weddings to a new level. With four Table 3 Group restaurants within one mile of the property, we also have the perfect space to accommodate your rehearsal dinner or bridal shower. View our Wedding Packages or call us at 774-241-8450 to learn more.

420 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, croutons, grated parmesan
Cedar Mac And Cheese$9.00
White cheddar
Cast Iron Seared Burger Sliders$13.00
Arista Farms (Southbridge, MA) all-natural beef, arugula lettuce, Helens Bakery slider buns
Crazy Dates$10.00
Medjool dates, apple-wood smoked bacon, goat cheese
Vermont Style Mac & Cheese$12.00
Roasted tomatoes, spinach, sharp cheddar, bacon
House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, pickled red onions, english cucumbers, grape tomatoes, white balsamic vinaigrette
Mojo Pork Sliders$13.00
herb & citrus braised pork shoulder, grilled pineapple, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli, Helens Bakery buns (Worcester, MA)
Fried Goat Cheese$10.00
House made boursin goat cheese, salsa macha, sweet potato purée, apple, honey, pickled red onions, mixed greens
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$21.00
spinach rockefeller, roasted sweet potatoes
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$12.00
Flash fried chicken, crumbled blue cheese, house made buffalo sauce
Location

420 Main St

Sturbridge MA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
