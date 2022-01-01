Go
Cedar Tree Mediterranean Cuisine

Greek, Mediterranean, family friendly, cozy,
B.Y.O.B
Dine and enjoy!

650 Westwood Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Chipotle Wrap$9.00
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, fries inside the wrap and chipotle sauce.
Penne alla Vodka w/ Chicken$17.95
The vodka particles of this classic dish waft flavorful aromas to the back of your mouth, creating a heightened sense of euphoric enjoyment of food. The perfectly boiled penne, cooked chicken and sauteed sauce take care of the rest.
Spanakopita$15.95
Greek spinach pie wrapped in phyllo dough.
Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Juicy shrimp soaked in butter and garlic.
Filet of Salmon$21.95
Thin cut salmon filet served a la carte.
Chicken Skewer$6.50
Grilled chicken served on skewer with pita bread and tzatziki dip.
Pork Chops$19.95
Marinated pork chops served with Greek fries, mashed potatoes, rice, or house vegetables.
Chicken with Lemon Sauce$16.95
Tender, juicy chicken bathed in lemon sauce.
Falafel Platter$16.95
Falafels in a platter with a side order of soup (or salad).
Shrimp Mykonos$21.95
Selected shrimp sautéed with garlic, red onions, peppers, tomatoes, red sauce and feta cheese. Served with mashed potatoes (or linguini).
Location

650 Westwood Avenue

River Vale NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
